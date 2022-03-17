Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading Down 6.6%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.79. 296,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,295,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.93 million. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

