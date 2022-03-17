TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 81,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,774,312 shares.The stock last traded at $24.38 and had previously closed at $25.46.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88.

TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 23.0% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $417,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,000 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,376.9% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935,400 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $52,759,000 after buying an additional 1,804,352 shares in the last quarter. Certares Opportunities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $46,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TripAdvisor by 223.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,008 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $23,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,077 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in TripAdvisor by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $101,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

