TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 81,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,774,312 shares.The stock last traded at $24.38 and had previously closed at $25.46.
Several analysts recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.73.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88.
In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 23.0% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $417,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,000 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,376.9% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935,400 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $52,759,000 after buying an additional 1,804,352 shares in the last quarter. Certares Opportunities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $46,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TripAdvisor by 223.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,008 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $23,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,077 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in TripAdvisor by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $101,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.
About TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)
TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.
