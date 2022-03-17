True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.09. True Drinks shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 11,100 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.51 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90.

True Drinks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUU)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

