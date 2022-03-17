True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.09. True Drinks shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 11,100 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.51 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90.
True Drinks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUU)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on True Drinks (TRUU)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for True Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.