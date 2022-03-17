Truist Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) – Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for SeaSpine in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial analyst S. Brodovsky now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for SeaSpine’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $11.34 on Thursday. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $413.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the third quarter worth $4,874,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 93.2% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 647,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 312,533 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 37.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,073,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after purchasing an additional 293,649 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 374,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 277,996 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 185,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.