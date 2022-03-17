Truist Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on SHO. Bank of America lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

SHO stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 191.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $173.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.06 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,261,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,503,000 after purchasing an additional 128,358 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 634,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 229,844 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after buying an additional 762,682 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after buying an additional 1,548,813 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 389,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 49,037 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

