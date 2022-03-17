Truist Financial Comments on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $6.63 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.64. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NOG opened at $24.74 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.37%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

