Trupanion (TRUP) & Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the "Hospital & medical service plans" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Trupanion to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trupanion and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trupanion $698.99 million -$35.53 million -92.32 Trupanion Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 5.96

Trupanion’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Trupanion. Trupanion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Trupanion has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trupanion’s competitors have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Trupanion and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trupanion 0 0 3 0 3.00 Trupanion Competitors 107 1131 2303 45 2.64

Trupanion currently has a consensus target price of $126.80, indicating a potential upside of 56.08%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 6.36%. Given Trupanion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trupanion is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Trupanion and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trupanion -5.08% -9.69% -5.99% Trupanion Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Trupanion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Trupanion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trupanion competitors beat Trupanion on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc. engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members. The company was founded by Darryl Rawlings in January 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

