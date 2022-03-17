Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.35 and last traded at $31.42. 3,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 232,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Trustmark’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Trustmark by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 36.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 74,958 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter worth about $404,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trustmark by 9.2% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 85,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 160.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 99,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 61,342 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

