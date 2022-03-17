Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTFGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 517,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 443,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 74.9 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tsingtao Brewery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSGTF opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Tsingtao Brewery has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $11.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55.

About Tsingtao Brewery (Get Rating)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.