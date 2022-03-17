Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 517,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 443,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 74.9 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tsingtao Brewery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSGTF opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Tsingtao Brewery has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $11.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

