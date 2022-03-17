Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $68.76. Tucows shares last traded at $68.47, with a volume of 29,429 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.32. The company has a market capitalization of $736.46 million, a PE ratio of 213.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Tucows alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tucows by 135.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 429.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tucows during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Tucows in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 102,733.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.