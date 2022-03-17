TurtleCoin (TRTL) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $67,193.00

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $67,193.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 161.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 70% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 112,277,396,462 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

