Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of research firms have commented on TWTR. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $35.37 on Thursday. Twitter has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of -117.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,114 shares of company stock worth $935,343. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.