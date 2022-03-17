U Network (UUU) Trading Up 2% This Week

U Network (UUU) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One U Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a total market capitalization of $550,358.55 and approximately $2,263.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, U Network has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network (UUU) is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for U Network is u.network . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

Buying and Selling U Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

