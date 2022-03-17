U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

USPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.00.

USPH traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.27. The stock had a trading volume of 50,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.36. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.01.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.77%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $46,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,938 shares of company stock worth $1,680,034 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

