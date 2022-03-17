UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 11,420 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of APi Group worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APG. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in APi Group in the third quarter worth $102,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in APi Group by 1,977.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in APi Group by 338.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in APi Group during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in APi Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on APG. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of APG opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 1.24. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.81 million. APi Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

