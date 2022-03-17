UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 4,647 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Lemonade worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Lemonade stock opened at $21.74 on Thursday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $115.85. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

