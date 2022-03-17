UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 4,675 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PPBI opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.24. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.56 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.