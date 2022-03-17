UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 5,678 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of TriNet Group worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 85,238 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 30.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 330.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 30,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNET opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $109.40.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $163,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $39,620.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,366. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

