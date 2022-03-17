UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of PagerDuty worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,259,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,860,000 after buying an additional 492,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,378,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,154,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,815,000 after buying an additional 384,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,279,000 after buying an additional 369,056 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.96.

PD stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.17. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $49,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,972 shares of company stock worth $7,398,581. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

