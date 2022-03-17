UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,087 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Silvergate Capital worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SI opened at $129.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.35 and its 200 day moving average is $141.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 2.46. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $80.78 and a 12-month high of $239.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

