UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 2,786 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,280 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,098,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,873,000 after acquiring an additional 78,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,681,000 after acquiring an additional 37,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 994,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,142,000 after acquiring an additional 52,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 653,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,068,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CATY opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.13. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

