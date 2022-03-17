UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,078,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,929 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.45% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 237,216 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 289,226 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 423.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 117,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 95,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $731.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

