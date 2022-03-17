UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 14,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,690,000 after purchasing an additional 95,189 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COOP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $48.49 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.94. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,192 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.