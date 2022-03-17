UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Shutterstock worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

SSTK stock opened at $92.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.57 and a 200-day moving average of $107.19. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.38 and a 12-month high of $128.36. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $205.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $138,230.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $1,682,626.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,413 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,552 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock (Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.