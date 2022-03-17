UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of World Fuel Services worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,464,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,754 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,100,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,968,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 811,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 358,691 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 963,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 231,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INT stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

