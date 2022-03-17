UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.41 Million Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,436 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Simmons First National worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Simmons First National by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Simmons First National by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Simmons First National by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SFNC opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $199.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

