UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,041 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of RPT Realty worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 23.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 6.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 13.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of RPT opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.94. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

