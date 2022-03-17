UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,607 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 56,375.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -244.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.21 and a beta of -0.41. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.