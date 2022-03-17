UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.64 Million Holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of H.B. Fuller worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 71,523 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Shares of FUL stock opened at $67.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.75. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.95 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.40.

About H.B. Fuller (Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.