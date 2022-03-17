UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,843 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.18% of ODP worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODP. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ODP by 11.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 98,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ODP during the third quarter worth about $889,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ODP by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ODP by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after buying an additional 144,963 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ODP. StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on ODP in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

In other ODP news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $905,933.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,413,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,270 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.22.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. ODP’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

