UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,333 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Welbilt worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 626.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 273.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Welbilt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Welbilt in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.90. Welbilt, Inc has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $25.19.

Welbilt ( NYSE:WBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.80 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

