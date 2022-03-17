UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Cogent Communications worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cogent Communications by 86.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cogent Communications by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average is $70.73. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.855 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 332.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

