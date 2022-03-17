UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,362,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 103,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $1,219,000.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $66.76 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $72.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.86. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 2.20.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

