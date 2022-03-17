UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Overstock.com worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSTK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,146,000 after purchasing an additional 232,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,713,000 after buying an additional 93,647 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at about $217,443,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 33.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 731,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,996,000 after buying an additional 182,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OSTK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

In other Overstock.com news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSTK opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.66. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 4.00.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

