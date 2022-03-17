UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,434 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of First BanCorp. worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 330,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 179,043 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth $15,560,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 669,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 47,088 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth $1,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Hovde Group started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

