UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,485 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Redfin worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Redfin by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RDFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $61,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $645,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,418 shares of company stock worth $3,647,568. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

