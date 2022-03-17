UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,610 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Brink’s worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,882,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,391 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 76.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 368,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 159,974 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,156,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Brink’s by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 337,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,385,000 after buying an additional 103,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Brink’s by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 245,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,561,000 after buying an additional 74,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Brink’s stock opened at $66.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.51. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $84.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 93.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

