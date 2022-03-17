UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 11,787 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Myriad Genetics worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 209.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the third quarter worth $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 585.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth $183,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average of $28.56. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

