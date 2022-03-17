UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 22,621 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,621 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.22% of Meta Financial Group worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,562,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 231,274 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 202,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,795 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 38,360 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CASH stock opened at $54.34 on Thursday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,837 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.