UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of TreeHouse Foods worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 94.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 46.5% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE THS opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.32, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

