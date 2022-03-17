UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of eXp World worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,122,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,962,000 after purchasing an additional 75,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 23.5% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 722,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 137,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in eXp World by 25.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter worth about $12,866,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $316,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,409,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,084 shares of company stock worth $11,660,582. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $56.27.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

