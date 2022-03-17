UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Owens & Minor worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OMI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.33. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

