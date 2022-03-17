UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,071 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.18% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,638,000 after buying an additional 264,454 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,482,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 237,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after buying an additional 119,473 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,517,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,770,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,130,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NUS opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.

In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,288,770 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NUS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

