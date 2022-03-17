UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,274 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of UniFirst worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the third quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the third quarter worth $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in UniFirst by 14.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNF shares. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $180.75 on Thursday. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $165.52 and a 1 year high of $242.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.83.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.98%.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 956 shares of company stock worth $191,703. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

