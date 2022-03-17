UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,486 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of MGE Energy worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,845,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $268,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 15.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $304,000. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $77.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.25. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.61 and a 1-year high of $82.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

In other news, Director James L. Possin purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James G. Berbee purchased 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,598 shares of company stock valued at $117,891 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

