UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 37,044 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659,859 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,044 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Southwestern Energy worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,588,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $16,088,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

