UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 414,846 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,112 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 414,846 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Yelp worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 63.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.06 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $43.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.10 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Yelp’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

