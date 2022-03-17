UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 49,387 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,387 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Livent worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 5.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Livent by 237.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 191,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 134,438 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Livent in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Livent in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,342,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Livent by 13.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

Shares of LTHM opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1,163.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 4.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

