UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,875 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of American Equity Investment Life worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of AEL opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $44.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $514.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,124 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

About American Equity Investment Life (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.