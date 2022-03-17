UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 7,061 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Kirby worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the third quarter valued at about $7,769,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kirby during the third quarter valued at about $421,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Kirby by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kirby by 49.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEX opened at $68.06 on Thursday. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.74.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

In other Kirby news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $35,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $368,757.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,695 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

